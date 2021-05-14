Tarrant County public health authorities report 9 novel coronavirus deaths, 189 cases

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Friday reported the COVID-19 deaths of nine people and 189 new coronavirus cases.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported were a woman from Grand Prairie in her 80s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a woman from Grapevine in her 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, a man from Fort Worth in his 60s, a woman from Grand Prairie in her 40s, a man from Arlington in his 30s and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s.

All but one had underlying health conditions, the health department said.

Tarrant County has reported 259,095 COVID-19 cases, including 3,467 deaths and an estimated 251,907 recoveries.

As of Friday, 48.15% of Tarrant County residents aged 16 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 38.82% of residents 16 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department also reported that 76.32% of Tarrant residents 65 or older had received at least one dose, and 67.62% of residents 65 or older had been fully vaccinated.