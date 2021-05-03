Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Monday
Tarrant county reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday
The lone pandemic-related death was a Fort Worth man in his 70s. He had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 257,376 COVID-19 cases, including 3,424 deaths and an estimated 249,669 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by five to 138. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,141 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.87% from 2.79% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 83% according to county data. Total available hospital beds increased by 120 to 869. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 81% from 88% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by three to 192. Patients are using 25% of the 759 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 7% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 398,078 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s an increase of more than 42,000 since last week. That’s 19% of the population. There are 560,211 residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, up 17,503 from last week. That’s 27% of the population.
Of those vaccinated, 63% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 6% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 3:
- Fort Worth, 1,403
- Arlington, 665
- Mansfield, 138
- North Richland Hills, 119
- Bedford, 104
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 73
Haltom City, 70
Grapevine, 68
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 35
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
