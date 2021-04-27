Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations in more than a year
Tarrant County reported 204 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 50s and a Bedford man older than 90. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 256,188 COVID-19 cases, including 3,404 deaths and an estimated 248,334 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 10 to 129. That’s the fewest confirmed COVID-19 patients in the county since 123 on April 19, 2020. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,486 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.13% from 2.99% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 74% from 77% according to county data. Total available hospital beds increased by 248 to 1,207. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 85% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by eight to 187. Patients are using 23% of the 805 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 356,206 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 17% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 542,708, or 26%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 27:
- Fort Worth, 1,395
- Arlington, 662
- Mansfield, 137
- North Richland Hills, 117
- Bedford, 103
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 72
Haltom City, 69
Grapevine, 68
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 30
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
