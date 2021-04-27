Tarrant County reports fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations in more than a year

Tarrant County reported 204 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 50s and a Bedford man older than 90. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 256,188 COVID-19 cases, including 3,404 deaths and an estimated 248,334 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 10 to 129. That’s the fewest confirmed COVID-19 patients in the county since 123 on April 19, 2020. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,486 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.13% from 2.99% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 74% from 77% according to county data. Total available hospital beds increased by 248 to 1,207. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 85% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by eight to 187. Patients are using 23% of the 805 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

As of Wednesday, 356,206 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 17% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 542,708, or 26%.

Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 27:

Fort Worth, 1,395

Arlington, 662

Mansfield, 137

North Richland Hills, 117

Bedford, 103

Hurst, 87

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 72

Haltom City, 69

Grapevine, 68

Keller, 65

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Benbrook, 57

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 34

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 30

Forest Hill, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Edgecliff Village, 7

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

