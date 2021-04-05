COVID-19 vaccination site opening in Saginaw. Here’s how to sign up

Tarrant County will open a coronavirus vaccine site in Saginaw on Tuesday in an effort to reach families from Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. Tarrant County Public Health will contact individuals by phone and email. The site will open at 9 a.m. at the Saginaw Recreation Center on 633 W. McLeroy Blvd.

This is the second site from the partnership between the county and UNT Health Science Center. Officials opened a site in Stop Six on March 23.

People can also register on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299. All adults are eligible for the vaccine.

“The new site will offer people in Saginaw and surrounding communities a convenient and accessible location to help protect themselves and their families through vaccination,” said Dr. Sylvia Trent-Adams, HSC chief strategy officer, in a statement.

The site will serve people in Saginaw and surrounding areas such as Blue Mound. It will also help reach Southeast Asian families who resettled in Northwest Tarrant County after leaving countries such as Laos and Vietnam, officials said in a statement.