Albertsons to give COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday in Fort Worth. Here’s how to sign up

Albertsons Pharmacy will again inoculate about 600 people with the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday in Fort Worth.

The clinic will be by appointment only and people can sign up on Albertsons website. Vaccinations will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Saint John Cathedral on 2401 East Berry St. People will need to bring a state I.D.

If people can’t register online, they can show up to the site and register.

Appointments are available for anyone who meets the state’s eligibility criteria. This includes front-line health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, teachers, those 50 and older, and those 16 and older with an underlying health condition.

This is the second time Albertsons is partnering with First Saint John Cathedral. They hosted the same clinic on March 24 with the same amount of vaccines.