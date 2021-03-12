Tarrant County to begin COVID vaccinations of those 50 and older next week

Texans 50 and older who registered for the COVID vaccine in December and early January will start receiving appointments next week, a Tarrant County Public Health spokesperson said.

Those in the 1c group, Texans 50 and older, are eligible for the vaccine starting Monday. There are about 375,000 people in Tarrant County between 50 and 64. According to the county, 34% of people who have received at least one dose are between 45 and 64. The county has administered 436,582 doses.

Registration and appointments for the 1a group, which includes front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, has decreased over the last month, allowing the county to shift focus on the 1b group and newer groups such as educators and the 50 and older population.

The new group will have the same limitations as the previous groups when it comes to appointments. Usually, it takes about three to four weeks for people to receive an appointment once they are eligible and are registered.

Tarrant County officials are urging every resident, regardless of eligibility, to register on the county’s website or by phone at 817-248-6299. This allows people to be first in line once more groups open. On Thursday, President Joe Biden directed states to have every adult eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.