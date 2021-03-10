At Texas driver license offices, employees and customers no longer have to wear masks

COVID masks are now optional at Texas Department of Public Safety offices, including this one in Hurst.

Starting Wednesday, masks are no longer required at Texas driver license offices — for customers, or employees.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, which operates driver license offices across the state, will let customers and employees choose for themselves whether to cover their faces to protect themselves and others during the COVID pandemic, an official said.

“In accordance with Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, state agencies will no longer require employees or members of the public doing business with state agencies to wear masks as of Wednesday, March 10, 2021,” Ericka Miller, department spokeswoman, said in an email. “While it is no longer required, the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to encourage all DPS employees, as well as members of the public, to wear masks.”

Although masks will be optional, the agency will continue other COVID-19 protocols, including screening questions, social distancing and cleaning practices, she said.

Driver license appointments have been available by appointment-only since the agency began reopening its offices in late May.

In all, 20.3 million Texans have driver licenses, and another 3.2 million residents have state-issued identification cards.

Many residents can renew their driver licenses — or replace a lost license — by mail or online.

But many other services — including individual and commercial driving tests, and services for minors with driver’s licenses — must be done by an in-person visit to the driver license office.