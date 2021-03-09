Coronavirus

As Texas’ mandate ends, check this list of Fort Worth places that still require a mask

The famous beaver mascot sports a face mask outside a Buc-ee’s restaurant in Terrell, Texas. Now that Texas has lifted COVID restrictions, individual companies must decide whether to require employees or customers to wear masks. Buc-ee’s locations still have signs at entrances asking patrons to wear masks, but some customers ignore them.
Gordon Dickson

These Dallas-Fort Worth businesses and attractions still require customers to wear masks, despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift statewide COVID restrictions, effective Wednesday. To request that a destination be added or removed from this list, email gdickson@star-telegram.com

Grocery stores

Movie theaters (masks may be removed while eating or drinking)

Pharmacies

Retailers

Museums/attractions

Restaurants/pubs (masks may be removed once seated)

Mass Transit

Ride sharing

