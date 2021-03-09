Coronavirus
As Texas’ mandate ends, check this list of Fort Worth places that still require a mask
These Dallas-Fort Worth businesses and attractions still require customers to wear masks, despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to lift statewide COVID restrictions, effective Wednesday. To request that a destination be added or removed from this list, email gdickson@star-telegram.com
Grocery stores
- Albertsons/Tom Thumb/Market Street
- Central Market
- Costco
- Kroger
- Sprouts
- Target
- Walmart/Sam’s Club
Movie theaters (masks may be removed while eating or drinking)
- Alamo Drafthouse
- AMC
- Cinemark
Pharmacies
- CVS
- Walgreens
Retailers
- Best Buy
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods/TJMaxx/Marshalls
- Macy’s
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
Museums/attractions
- Amon Carter Museum of American Art
- Bass Performance Hall
- Dickies Arena
- Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- Fort Worth Community Arts Center of Fort Worth
- Fort Worth Convention Center
- Fort Worth Zoo
- Fort Worth Museum of Science & History
- Kimbell Art Museum
- Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
- National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
- Will Rogers Memorial Center
Restaurants/pubs (masks may be removed once seated)
- Acre Distilling and Coffee Co.
- Blue Fish Sushi
- Blue Mesa Grill
- Byblos
- Flying Fish
- Flying Saucer
- Jube’s Smokehouse
- Los Zarapes
- Purple Frog
- Rodeo Goat
- Spiral Diner
- The Ashton Depot
- Tokyo Cafe
- Tommy’s Hamburgers
Mass Transit
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit (buses and transit stops)
- TEXRail
- Trinity Metro (Fort Worth buses and transit stops)
- Trinity Railway Express
Ride sharing
- Uber
- Lyft
