Tarrant County to receive new one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

Tarrant County will receive 6,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, county judge Glen Whitley said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization on Saturday, making it the third vaccine to be approved alongside the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Because it is only one dose, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be good for those who are home bound, homeless or live in rural areas. Whitley said the county does not have a plan on how to administer the new vaccine becuase he does not know how many doses the county will receive or when.

Whitley said the federally run vaccination site at Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium will administer the vaccine and officials there will figure out who and why someone would get the new one-dose vaccine.

The federally run site targets minority groups and low-income residents.

Dallas County’s federally run vaccination site will also receive 6,000 and Harris County’s federally run site will receive 12,000, said Lara Anton of the Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas is expected to receive 200,000 doses of the vaccine next week to distribute to its locally run sites, Anton said.

The new vaccine can be put in regular refrigeration temperatures unlike Pfizer’s, which must be stored at below-freezing temperatures. The company said it plans to deliver 20 million shots in by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.

In clinical trials, the new vaccine was 85% effective in protecting those from severe disease and showed protection against COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccine lacks with its 72% efficacy rate while Moderna and Pfizer’s have shown to be 94% to 95% effective against COVID-19.