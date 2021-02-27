Coronavirus
Tarrant County public health authorities report 645 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths
Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported the COVID-19 deaths of 13 people and 645 new coronavirus cases.
The authorities have reported a total of 241,650 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County that have included 2,854 deaths and an estimated 222,139 recoveries.
The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported on Saturday were:
Two people older than 90: a woman from Fort Worth and a woman from Mansfield.
Two people in their 80s: a man and a woman from Arlington.
Four people in their 70s: a man from Fort Worth, a woman from Euless, a man from River Oaks and a man from Arlington.
Two people in their 60s: two men from Fort Worth.
Two people in their 50s: a woman from Fort Worth and a man from Arlington.
One person in his 40s: a man from White Settlement.
Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.
