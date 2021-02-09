Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas and Fort Worth. Here’s how to sign up

Walmart locations in Dallas and Fort Worth will begin to offer the coronavirus vaccine starting Friday, officials announced Tuesday.

Vaccinations will be open to anyone under Texas’ 1a group (front-line health care workers or those living or working at long-term care facilities) or 1b group (those 65 or older or those with health conditions).

Metroplex locations are at 3851 Airport Freeway, Fort Worth, 9410 Webb Chapel Road, Dallas, and 200 Short Blvd., Dallas.

Those eligible can register on the Walmart or Sam’s Clubs website once appointments are available, according to a press release. Vaccines will be available at over 100 locations across the state. For a full list, people can visit Walmart’s website.

The company is receiving COVID-19 doses as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, where the federal government is giving retail pharmacies doses to expand access to vaccines.