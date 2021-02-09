Having trouble paying rent amid COVID-19? Help may be available through Texas program.

Texans seeking help to pay rent amid the coronavirus pandemic may be able to get assistance from a program announced Tuesday by state officials.

Texas has more than $1 billion in federal funds to administer through the Texas Rent Relief Program to help with rent and utilities costs. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs will start taking applications for the program on Monday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a significant financial strain on many Texans, and the Texas Rent Relief Program will provide an incredible lifeline to households in need of assistance on their rent and utility payments,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Those eligible include people from households with an income of no more than 80% of the area median income and who have also qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced other financial hardships. One person in the household also must demonstrate a risk of homelessness, housing instability or be living in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions.

Priority will be given to those with incomes at or below 50% of the area median income, as well as homes where at least one person is unemployed and has been without work for 90 days before applying. Those who think they may fall into the priority group should apply by Feb. 28, according to the program’s website.

Both landlords and tenants may apply for assistance.

“This program is a key component of our state’s pandemic recovery effort and will be essential to the rebound of our economy, workforce, and education system,” House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said in a statement. “I am thrilled that qualifying Texas families have an avenue for temporary relief on essential items like rent and utility payments when it truly counts the most.”

Texas received the funds as part of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act for the program, according to its website.

Applications can be submitted by calling 1-833-989-7368 or at TexasRentRelief.com.