Watauga, Fort Worth women older than 90 among COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County report
Tarrant County public health authorities on Saturday reported 1,862 additional novel coronavirus cases and 16 coronavirus deaths.
The county has reported a total of 216,910 COVID-19 cases that have included 2,176 deaths and an estimated 166,373 recoveries.
The people whose deaths the authorities reported were a woman from Watauga who was older than 90, a woman from Fort Worth who was older than 90, a man from Fort Worth in his 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 80s, a man from Haltom City in his 70s, a woman from Euless in her 70s, a man from Saginaw in his 70s, a woman from Hurst in her 70s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 70s, three women and a man from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Arlington in her 50s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 50s and a man from Fort Worth in his 40s.
Each had underlying health conditions, Tarrant County Public Health said.
Patients with COVID-19 were occupying 22% of the total hospital beds in Tarrant County on Friday and 96% of adult ICU beds and 42% of ventilators. Eighty-nine percent of all hospital beds were in use.
Confirmed COVID patients took up 19.28% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
