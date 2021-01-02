Tarrant County reports a record 3,361 new coronavirus cases, ICU capacity at 99%

Tarrant County reported a record high 3,361 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths on Saturday.

The county has now reported a total of 153,365 cases, 1,512 deaths, and at least 110,335 recoveries.

The latest deaths include a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s, a man from North Richland Hills in his 80s, a man from Arlington in his 80s, a man from Mansfield in his 80s, a man from Grand Prairie in his 80s, a woman from North Richland Hills in her 70s, a man from Sansom Park in his 70s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a man from Haltom City in his 70s, a man from Azle in his 70s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 60s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 40s, and a man from Fort Worth in his 30s. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The county reports that adult ICU beds are at 99% capacity and overall bed capacity has reached 87%. Ventilator use is at 43%. The county has not reported its COVID-19 patient count since Dec. 31, when there was a pandemic-high of 1,399 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Confirmed COVID patients in the North Central Texas Trauma Region dropped to 22.8% of all hospital beds on Friday. This is the metric Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased and bars to open.