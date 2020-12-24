‘Toxic’ methanol might be in hand sanitizer linked to the Census Bureau and an NBA team

The latest hand sanitizer recalled for possibly having methanol was not only sold at retail, but used in bottles carrying the labels of entities from the U.S. Census Bureau to a Texas roofing business.

Shane Erickson, Inc, recalled lot No. 2020/05/11 of imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer in 50 ml/1.7-ounce bottles; lot Nos. MFG: 2020/05/10 L/N: 20200510-3 of imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer in 100 ml/3.4-ounce bottles; and lot No. 2020/05/11 of imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer and Thrifty White Pharmacy Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer.

“Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested,” the FDA said in July as it started the Do Not Use List, which has grown to 221 items.

But what separates this hand sanitizer from others on the list are the various groups and businesses linked to it.

Hand sanitizer as advertising

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as hand sanitizer joined keys and phone on the don’t-leave-home-without-them list, the bottles turned into advertising. Businesses began putting their logos on bottles they knew would go to potential customers.

So, this recall includes hand sanitizer that carries the logos of the U.S. Census Bureau on 100 ml bottles; Los Angeles’ new SoFi Stadium; the NBA’s Indiana Pacers; Tacoma, Washington’s Traction Capital; Texas roofer Roger the Roofer; Georgia health and rehabilitation center Sadie G. Mays; Safe-Guard Auto Insurance; Safe-Way Bus Transit and Jevco Transit student bus transportation; and Northwood Church.

Consumers should toss out or return the recalled hand sanitizer to the place of purchase. Those with questions about this recall should returning this drug should call Shane Erickson, Inc. at 952-252-1254 or email sales@imcsuccess.com, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

Report any problems from using this hand sanitizer to a medical professional. Then, contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either via the FDA website or by faxing a form obtained at 800-332-1088.