‘Please find a cure for COVID-19.’ Letters to Santa show pandemic is weighing on kids

The coronavirus has made 2020 a “rough” year for 9-year-old Alani.

“I was hoping I could get some Lego sets because my mom said she cant get anything for me for Christmas because she is not getting paid as much,” the child wrote in a letter to Santa, according to a photo posted to Twitter.

USPS Operation Santa says the note is one of thousands received this year as part of its effort to fulfill children’s wishes during the holiday season. The program allows people to search online for kids’ Santa letters and send corresponding gifts through the mail.

This time around, kids asked for more than toys, letters show. The COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships families are facing in 2020 also made their way into the notes.

“I would (appreciate) it if my mom could get some thing too because she takes care of us and gives me food and works very hard,” Alani’s letter continued.

In another note, a child named Jonah asked Santa for a single favor.

“Can you please find a cure for COVID-19 and give it to us to save the world,” the note said.

Another letter from Adien said his mom is having a “rough time” after the loss of his dad and grandpa.

The messages come as the coronavirus continues its spread across the United States, causing many families to face financial hardships and the deaths of loved ones. As Christmas nears, travel concerns, holiday event cancellations and precautions for visiting Santa have made this holiday season out of the ordinary.

Avital Cohen, who started Peachtree Pediatric Psychology in Atlanta, told CNN children may see Santa as a trusted figure during this time.

“What I read in these letters is that kids really are thinking about the needs of their parent or the world and not just their own desires this year (though of course some kids are asking for the gifts they want this year, which is to be expected!),” Cohen wrote in an email to the news outlet.

A child named Jasmyne is an example of that. She said she wants the “end of COVID 19, world peace, climate control” — and an Xbox gaming system.

While taking to children about the coronavirus pandemic, health officials recommend parents remain calm and provide accurate information. It’s also good to teach kids to wash their hands and take other steps to help protect against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.