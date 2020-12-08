Need help paying rent because of the coronavirus? Tarrant County could pay it for you

Tarrant County can pay your rent if you’ve struggled financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the coronavirus stimulus package, the county received $209 million and has allocated funds to help residents pay their rent. Those interested can apply at the county’s website.

Those eligible for assistance include:

Tarrant County resident not living in Fort Worth. (Fort Worth residents, visit the city’s website).

Those who have experienced a loss of income directly related to COVID-19.

Those who have only one primary residence and are listed on the lease agreement.

Those who have unpaid rent on or after April 1, 2020.

Those who have not and will not receive assistance from another rental assistance program.

Have a landlord who is willing to participate in the program and certify that rent is owed.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are urged to apply as the federal pause on evictions expires on Dec. 31, but the rent accumulated will still be due.

County officials are pushing to help its residents because if it doesn’t spend the federal funds by Dec. 30 then the money leftover must go back to the federal government. County officials believe they will not leave one penny unspent.