Everyone who gets a COVID vaccination will get a record card. Here’s what to know

Along with needles, syringes and alcohol prep pads, COVID-19 vaccine ancillary supply kits will include “vaccination record cards” for providers to give to every person who gets the shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also calls them “second-dose reminders,” according to an Oct. 29 agency interim report.

That’s because both of the COVID-19 vaccines in line for government approval this month will require two doses separated by about a month.

Top health officials say there will likely be at least two vaccine options on the market by the time the general public can be vaccinated sometime next year — so it’s important a person’s second dose comes from the same manufacturer as the first.

“Second-dose reminders for vaccine recipients will be critical to ensure compliance with vaccine dosing intervals and achieve optimal vaccine effectiveness,” the CDC said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The card also serves as a record-keeper in case vaccine registries or other systems are not available when people return for their second dose.

“Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” said Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, according to CNN. “Let’s do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone’s going to get that.”

A display shows items that will be provided with COVID-19 vaccines at Operation Warp Speed headquarters in Washington, D.C. Nov. 13, 2020. Operation Warp Speed is an effort by several U.S. government components and public partnerships to facilitate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) EJ Hersom Defense.gov

Vaccination providers are required to fill out the card with information on the vaccine manufacturer, lot number, date of first dose and second dose due date, the CDC said.

“The card provides room for a written reminder for a second-dose appointment. If vaccine recipients have a smartphone, they may consider documenting their vaccine administration with a photo of their vaccination record and entering the date the next vaccine dose is due on their electronic calendar,” the agency said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Pharmacies, health care systems and health plans may have their own methods in place to notify patients of their second dose appointment, such as through email, text messages or phone calls.

COVID-19 second dose reminder cards differ from immunity passports, or vaccination certifications, such as those used for yellow fever and polio while traveling under the International Health Regulations.