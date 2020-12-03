Couple positive for COVID arrested for flying from California to Hawaii, police say

A couple was arrested after flying from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii, on Sunday despite testing positive for the coronavirus, police said.

Wesley Moribe, 41, and Courtney Paterson, 46, were traveling with a 4-year-old child and were told by the quarantine station at San Francisco International Airport to not board their flight and to isolate themselves after testing positive for COVID-19, the Kauai Police Department said in a statement, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The couple boarded the flight anyway and were arrested by Kauai police once they arrived at Lihue Airport, police said. They face “reckless endangering” charges and posted $1,000 bail, according to the publication.

Child Protective Services was notified and the child in their care was released to a family member, CNN reported.

“We continue to request visitors and residents alike to follow the Governor’s Emergency Rules and take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck said in the release, according to CNN.

Kauai police were notified by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials in California, according to KHON2.

“Prior to traveling, all United customers are required to complete a ‘Ready to Fly’ checklist acknowledging they have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 14 days. We are investigating this matter further to assess these passengers’ ability to fly on United in the future,” United Airlines said in a statement, the station reported.