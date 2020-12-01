‘She’s All That’ remake won’t close California COVID-19 test site after outcry

A remake of the 1999 film “She’s All That” was scheduled to film at Los Angeles’ Union Square COVID-19 testing site, closing it down for the day and sparking outcry. Now, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that it won’t shut down after all.

“My team has worked to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday,” Garcetti tweeted early Tuesday morning. “The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 City sites, where we offer 38K tests daily.”

FilmLA granted a permit to shoot at the location on Tuesday, Deadline reported. Curative, which runs the testing site, had confirmed to the publication that the site would be closed.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and delayed notification but LA Union Station Kiosk site has had to cancel all appointments for December 1st due to an event being held at this location,” Curative Customer Care said, calling it a “huge inconvenience.” Curative said people could use their appointment time “for any date and time in the future that works for you.”

FilmLA said the company didn’t seek to shut down the testing center, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“All we know at this hour is that this decision wasn’t made by FilmLA or the City’s film permit approver LAPD, nor was it sought by the production company seeking to film at Union Station.”

The film, titled “He’s All That,” will be directed by Mark Waters and features TikTok star Addison Rae in a gender-swapped role of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s character in the original film.