‘Major crisis.’ Midlothian nursing home blames COVID outbreak on new regulations

The Midlothian HealthCare Center announced on Friday that 41 residents have been tested positive for COVID-19 after new state regulations were put into place a few weeks ago. Among the positive tests are 25 staff members.

“We are in a major crisis at the facility,” managing member Greg Loudermilk wrote on the facility’s website in a message that was directed to family members of residents.

A representative who answered the phone on Tuesday declined to answer questions and a message left for Loudermilk wasn’t immediately returned.

Loudermilk updated families on how staff members are attempting to stop the spread and said new state regulations are likely what caused the spread.

New regulations required the care facility, and others like it, to create a unit to house people who have symptoms, were in the hospital for 24 hours, are new admissions or who had otherwise been exposed to the virus, he wrote.

“We had discussed this previously and had no area of the building we could do this with because of the amount of residents we had,” he wrote.

Employees moved half of the building off of the south side to the north side to create the state regulated unit.

“Having done that we believe it caused further exposure in the facility which increased the numbers,” he wrote. “In addition, the numbers in surrounding areas continue to increase and this always causes outbreaks in nursing homes.”

As residents were moved from one hallway to another, rapid tests were given out, he wrote.

“The above all happened in an 8 hour period,” Loudermilk wrote. “We scrambled to come up with a plan, and in the meantime, we began to run out of nurses due to them being out with COVID. The administrative nurses have all gone to work on the floor because there is just no one else to do it.”

The facility contracted with three agencies to get more nurses and aides, but none have been sent to the center, Loudermilk wrote.

“I am offering Walmart gift cards of $100 to nurses who can stay and cover an extra shift but they are very tired and we are all struggling,” he wrote. “This situation is holding for now and as of Monday 11/23, we will begin to have residents and staff recover and move back to rooms in the negative part of the facility.”

The staff is testing residents twice a week.