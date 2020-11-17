Dolly Parton had a role in Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, and fans are praising her

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is showing promise, and country music icon Dolly Parton is part of the reason.

Monday, Moderna announced its vaccine is nearly 95% effective protecting against the coronavirus, McClatchy News reported. The announcement comes seven months after Parton donated $1 million to its research.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton wrote on Instagram in April. “I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

A preliminary report of the vaccine published in July in The New England Journal of Medicine includes it was supported by the “Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund.”

Fans of Parton are applauding her for the donation.

“Dolly Parton contributed $1m to the development of the Moderna vaccine — just in case we didn’t all acknowledge how amazing she is already,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The important thing to know is Dolly Parton funded the Moderna vaccine and will save us all because she is good,” another user said.

Your daily reminder that Dolly Parton is one of the main funders of the #Moderna vaccine. Dolly will save us all. pic.twitter.com/oGQy9bpZST — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) November 17, 2020 Dolly Parton just casually saving the world from covid by funding the new vaccine with 95% success rate pic.twitter.com/puxEEZLmHL — Ben Wilson (@benljwilson1996) November 17, 2020 Why are we not discussing the fact that the vaccine with the good news this morning was partly funded by Dolly Parton?



Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiiiiiiiiiiine — Jonathan Katz, hoping for pumpkin snacks (@JonathanPKatz) November 16, 2020

Moderna has collaborated with the U.S. government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority with its vaccine, it said in a news release. It plans to submit an Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No “significant safety concerns” were found in a review of the vaccine trial, Moderna said, though side effects of fatigue and pain or redness near the injection site were seen in less than 10% of study participants.

Dolly Parton has:



1. Written "I Will Always Love You" & "Jolene."

2. Given away 147 million kids books.

3. Helped fund a promising COVID-19 vaccine. — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) November 17, 2020 Dolly Parton wrote Jolene and I Will Always Love You on the same night, produced Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has her own theme park, has given over 1million free books to kids, and now she just part funded a vaccine for Covid. God tier. pic.twitter.com/MfeDKAGm9m — dean johnson (@deanjohnsonuk) November 17, 2020