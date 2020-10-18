Woman who died on plane among three new coronavirus deaths reported by Dallas County

Dallas County reported three new deaths Sunday. AP

A 30-year-old woman from Garland who died “on an interstate flight” was among three COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday by Dallas County. All three of the dead had “underlying high risk health conditions, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release.

Jenkins provided no further information on the death of the woman aboard the flight.

The other deaths were a woman in her 50s who lived in Glenn Heights and a man in his 50s who lived in Dallas. Both had been critically ill in hospitals, Jenkins said.

Dallas County reported an additional 592 COVID-19 cases, most of them received in a batch from the lab at the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 38 were probable and 390 were from the state lab. Of those 390 positive tests, 38 were conducted in previous months but were caught in a backlog at the state lab.

The county also saw an increase in the provisional daily average that is calculated each week. Two weeks ago, the county had an average of 383 daily cases. Last week, the average increased to 453.

The county now has had 89,987 total cases and 1,085 deaths due to coronavirus.

