Bell Textron to build $22 million lab in Arlington with help from city development funds

Arlington’s taxpayer-funded Economic Development Corporation will provide Bell Textron $2.5 million to build a house systems integration lab at 601 E. Bardin Road.

City Council approved the proposal, which requires the company to construct a 50,000 square-foot facility by the end of 2023.

According to city officials, the deal could create up to 230 full-time jobs with a median pay of $75,000.

Under the agreement, the facility must hold a taxable value of at least $15 million. The deal marks the first agreement with the corporation, which receives revenue from a quarter-cent sales tax voters approved in November.

Bell Textron is expected to invest $22 million in the lab.

The company, which already operates a Flight Research Center on the west side of Arlington Municipal Airport, leads global research in aircraft, industrial, defense and finance industries. The airport location houses innovative projects including autonomous pod transport technology.

Mayor Jeff Williams thanked the company for investing in the city.

“This is the kind of thing that every city dreams about, and we’re very excited about what’s taking place,” Williams said.

Corporation board members unanimously approved the proposal June 22.