A developer seeks zoning change to bring retail, offices to property vacant for years

A rendering of the proposed development for offices and retail in Colleyville. Courtesy City of Colleyville

A developer has plans to turn the former site of a utility company into spaces for offices and retail, but the land is zoned for residential use.

Roman Figueroa is seeking a zoning change from single family to commercial on approximately 3.24 acres at 7720 Precinct Line Road which borders Hurst.

Ben Bryner, Colleyville’s community development director, said the council won’t make a final decision on the zoning change until April 20.

Several members are concerned about screening the commercial property from vacant land to the north, which is currently zoned for single family homes, Bryner said.

“If the developer meets their concerns, it’s likely the zoning change would be approved,” he said.

There are two buildings that will be renovated, and the developer will add three more, he said.

Bryner said possible businesses that might locate along Precinct Line include a fitness center and office spaces for electricians, plumbers and other retail.

Figueroa said part of the property is also located in Hurst, and he is meeting with the city council on Tuesday.

“The whole idea is that we feel there is a lot of need for this type of development in the community,” he said.

Figueroa said there are entrepreneurs in the area who are looking for space.

People have been working out of their homes because of COVID, but they will need office space, he said.

“I think it will be a valuable asset for these cities. We are working through the details, and everyone has felt like this is a good project for that property,” Figueroa said.