New Texas Wesleyan student apartment building latest step in ‘Rosedale Renaissance’

Student apartments less than a minute from Texas Wesleyan’s new university center will be the next step in the Rosedale Renaissance project.

The Rosedale Renaissance is an effort by the city of Fort Worth and Texas Wesleyan University to revitalize the campus and the Polytechnic neighborhood. The area has seen the renovation of the university entrance, construction of an 83-foot clock tower at the university, remodeling of storefronts and $32 million in street improvements. The area that was the city’s entertainment capital in the 1930s and ‘40s.

The Rosedale apartments, slated to be built at 3228 E. Rosedale St., will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments with 56 units. The project was announced Monday in a press release. They are expected to open for the fall 2022 semester.

Dallas-based Miyama USA Texas, which owns and operates student housing and commercial real estate projects, will own and operate the apartments.

“The welcoming, sophisticated environment of the student housing, in a location that allows students to be fully integrated with the campus community, will raise the bar for student living at Texas Wesleyan while fulfilling our strategic vision by enriching our students’ campus experience,” university President Fred Slabach said in a news release.

Spokespeople from the university and the developers did not immediately return requests for comment Monday.

Developer Panteras, which has a focus in building student housing, worked with students and Texas Wesleyan’s Division of Student Affairs to gather ideas for the design and amenities for the new apartments, according to the release.

Apartments will come with wood-style floors, washing machines and dryers and the option to lease the space fully furnished.

The Rosedale, a single building with three floors of residential space, will also have student lounges with big-screen TVs and study spaces along with 101 parking spaces in a gated garage.

Panteras managing partner Alex Bryant said in the release that the design will be a good fit for the university and neighborhood because of cooperation with Texas Wesleyan.

