Want a floor decor job? This tile company’s new Fort Worth hub is hiring 300 people

Schluter Systems, a company that specializes in manufacturing tile and stone installation products, is opening a Fort Worth hub and plans to hire 300 people.

The company will build its 500,000-square-foot regional distribution center at AllianceTexas, in the Northport 1 development. Northport 1 is actually in Northlake, at the intersection of Interstate 35W and Texas 114, near the border with Fort Worth.

“Schluter Systems is the largest supplier of tile installation systems around the world, and Hillwood is proud to welcome them to AllianceTexas after a comprehensive search of the entire Dallas-Fort Worth market to find the best location for their new facility,” Tony Creme, senior vice president of Hillwood, said in an email.

The hub is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

“As we expand to meet the demands of our customers, AllianceTexas is the ideal location for our new Texas facility,” Marco Ludwig, CEO of Schluter Systems, said in an email. “The Hillwood team had space immediately available at AllianceTexas to meet our current operational needs, with the capability to provide additional support and resources for future growth opportunities. With direct access to established transportation and logistics options and a robust workforce, AllianceTexas provides us with everything we need to succeed.”

Schluter Systems has more than 5,000 product lines associated with home improvement. One product in particular that the company is known for is the Schluter Schiene, a metal trim that protects the edges of tile from chipping.

Schluter Systems also has facilities with a total of 900 employees in Plattsburgh, N.Y., Montreal, Canada and Reno, Nevada.