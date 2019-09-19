Aging in style: Wilshire Senior Living offers resort-style comfort in Burleson

Watch these dancing grannies Whip and Nae Nae 80 year-old best friends break it down at their senior living center in Georgia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 80 year-old best friends break it down at their senior living center in Georgia.

Burleson’s newest, luxury living development for seniors is underway.

Abby Development broke ground this month on Wilshire Senior Living along Greenridge Drive. The senior living development is a 234-unit, resort-style campus with independent living apartments and assisted living and memory care suites. Amenities include a swimming pool, movie theaters, a beauty salon, a pharmacy, a general store, libraries and a fitness center. Residents can also access in-house laundry and cleaning services.

Wilshire Senior Living is the last phase of a 100-acre mixed-use project in Burleson. The rest of the development (also by Abby) includes the 250-unit apartment complex Auberge of Burleson, 73 single-family houses called Greenridge Estates and commercial retail space.

Wilshire Senior Living is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW