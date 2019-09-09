Phase two of Westbend development includes more stores and restaurant, maybe a hotel

WestBend video art tour The shopping center is in the process of adding a lot of flair to its walls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The shopping center is in the process of adding a lot of flair to its walls.

A lot’s going down at the retail and housing development at Westbend, so much so that it might start looking different this fall.

As it moves into the second phase of construction, developer Trademark is expanding the property with the 3.5-acre tract of land to the south. This phase includes tearing down the old Homewood Suites. Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark, said the Homewood Suites has reached the end of its useful life. In the removal of the old hotel, however, Trademark will donate all the furniture, fixtures and appliances to Trinity Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

Once the hotel comes down, though, the next problem is finding what to replace it with. Montesi said there are several options, including a new boutique hotel or apartment units, though they haven’t decided on what the plan will be.

The rest of the new tract of land will be dedicated to ground floor retail to match the higher-end retail tenants already there.

And coming this fall, two more tenants will set up shop at Westbend: Ascension Coffee and Pressed Juicery.

Ascension Coffee is going up across the street from bartaco at 1751 River Run. The Dallas-based cafe company has six cafes open in already in the Dallas area, but this will be the first in Fort Worth. According to the website, Ascension bills itself as an Australian-style coffee shop with typical cafe fare, such as salads and sandwiches.

Pressed Juicery is going up between Bonobos and Drybar. For the unfamiliar, Pressed is an online nutrition membership company that sells cold-pressed juices. In addition to shipping its products to its members, the company also has 75 locations across the country (mostly in California). The location at Westbend will be among the first in Texas — Dallas and Southlake opened their locations last month.