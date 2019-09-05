Big Tex gets new duds from Dickies just in time for the State Fair of Texas

Big Tex Choice Awards 2019 Star-Telegram food guy Steve Wilson and Video Producer Candi Bolden give you their take on the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists at the State Fair of Texas, and dish on the winners. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram food guy Steve Wilson and Video Producer Candi Bolden give you their take on the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists at the State Fair of Texas, and dish on the winners.

Big Tex has new duds for this year’s State Fair of Texas, which kicks off Sept. 27.

The 55-foot-tall cowboy has been outfitted with a new Western-style shirt by Fort Worth-based Dickies clothing company.

The long sleeve, red and blue shirt features a scalloped front yoke that extends down the middle. The design is a throwback to Western shirts from the 1940s and 1950s, Dickies officials said.

Also, the shirt features “shotgun cuffs” that are a tribute to 1930s designs — as well as old-fashioned, embroidered “smile pockets.”

Big Tex’s new shirt for the 2019 State Fair of Texas Photo courtesy of Dickies

“Like Big Tex, Dickies is deeply rooted in Texas. We’ve been based out of Fort Worth since 1922 and this is our 22nd year to dress Texas’ hardest working cowboy,” Jason Prior, director of brand and retail marketing, said in an email. “Big Tex brings people together. He’s a great ambassador for good memories and we truly enjoy celebrating his style and being involved.”

Big Tex has to change shirts every few years because of his four-week exposure to wind, rain and other elements.

In 2012, the iconic cowboys caught fire at the end of the State Fair’s run.

But he was back the following year, as always.

“We are excited to build on our longstanding partnership with Dickies and introduce another Texas-sized outfit to add to Big Tex’s closet. This year especially, acknowledging the Fair’s theme of ‘Celebrating Texas Creativity,’ we showcase the handywork of artists who stitched his new duds right here in North Texas,” Jennifer Schuder, state fair vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

The state fair runs Sept. 27 through Oct. 20 in Dallas.