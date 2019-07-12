Rent the Runway’s new Arlington fulfillment center is like a 300,000 square-foot closet

See inside an Amazon fulfillment center Amazon now offers weekday tours of its Fort Worth fulfillment center. Visitors can see how the online retailer's robotics work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amazon now offers weekday tours of its Fort Worth fulfillment center. Visitors can see how the online retailer's robotics work.

Rent the Runway doesn’t like to call its new warehouse a warehouse.

Instead, it’s a Dream Fulfillment Center.

Sounds kinda hokey, but if your dream is to have a 300,000 square-foot closet full of designer clothes that you don’t have to pay designer prices for, then yeah. It’s a fulfillment center, all right.

Rent the Runway celebrated the opening of its warehouse in Arlington on Thursday, which has been open and operational for the past month. The Arlington center is the second in the country, after the one in Secaucus, New Jersey.

For those who don’t dream of massive closets or those who don’t much care for designer clothing in general, Rent the Runway is an online garment rental company. It started 10 years ago as an app for women to rent formal dresses for a short period of time, then return them. Since then, it has grown into a nationwide operation with rental plans in addition to the one-time rentals that it started with.

The center in Arlington is part of the company’s massive growth. It will help facilitate orders in the West Coast and the Midwest, which was more difficult when its only center was in New Jersey.

“The reason we opened up our Arlington location was to meet our customer demand and better serve the customer base,” said Marvin Cunningham, chief supply officer for Rent the Runway.

But that wasn’t the only reason. Cunningham also said Arlington had a great and dedicated employee pool, which was another reason they wanted to open there. By the fall, the center will employ more than 500 people.

“I think the inherent workforce that’s available here and their willingness to take ownership and pride in what they do is a big reason we came here,” he said.

But if you’re hoping to drive to Arlington to rent a dress or an outfit for your next event, you’re out of luck — the center is only for processing online orders. You’ll have to fulfill your dream online or using the Rent the Runway app.