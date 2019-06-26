Texas developer announces massive 600-acre land acquisition in Alliance area

Development booming in north Fort Worth Take an aerial tour of the growth in north Fort Worth in the Alliance corridor developed by Hillwood Properties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take an aerial tour of the growth in north Fort Worth in the Alliance corridor developed by Hillwood Properties.

Hillwood development company bought 600 acres of land in the Alliance area in north Fort Worth. It’s part of a larger plan to expand the large-scale logistics, manufacturing and aviation business by the Alliance Airport.

The land, which spans across Tarrant and Denton counties, is one of the most “significant land acquisitions in the history of Alliance,” according to Tony Creme, senior vice president of Hillwood.

Hillwood Spokeswoman Allison Chvojan said the plans for land will include bringing other manufacturing and logistics companies to locate in Alliance, but it will also be part of Hillwood’s AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone.

Earlier this month, Hillwood announced its intentions to build the Innovation Zone, which will be a transportation center where different companies and manufacturers will use to ship in and out of.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The location is strategic — since Alliance is home to an airport, the BNSF Railway’s intermodal facility and other areas, the Innovation Zone makes it an ideal location for the mass shipping of goods.

“As Alliance Airport and the BNSF Railway Alliance Intermodal Facility continue to expand and strengthen the foundation for Alliance Texas’ commercial growth, this new property in Alliance Westport will serve as a strategic link between these two pieces of critical logistics infrastructure and offer unparalleled connectivity to our customers,” Creme said in a statement.