This Fort Worth chain is building a nationwide empire one Fuzzy Taco at a time

It’s not an accident that you’ve been seeing a lot more Fuzzy’s Taco Shops all over the metroplex, and it’s also no accident that you’re going to be seeing a lot more in the future.

What started as a single location on Berry Street in 2003 has grown into a nationwide empire. Michael Mabry, the chief development officer for Fuzzy’s Taco, said the chain is just shy of 150 restaurants nationwide.

“This year, it was decided we wanted to pick up growth just a touch,” he said.

In fact, in the next two years, the company wants to hit 200 locations. Fuzzy’s Tacos have been growing heavily in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (obviously), but they’re also looking in Colorado, Florida and the Carolinas.

There are multiple factors that have been driving a lot of Fuzzy’s growth. The people who want to open their own franchise are enthusiastic about the brand, and the franchisees are also everywhere.

Real estate is also flexible for future Fuzzy’s locations. The restaurant can fit in urban, suburban and neighborhood areas easily without feeling out of place.

But another reason is the concept is appealing to a lot of people.

“We’ve got really great, made-to-order food at a reasonable price in a casual atmosphere,” said Mel Knight, president of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “The value of our concept is what drives most folks.”

Knight said a lot of their franchisees with families just really love the restaurant. They end up going because the kids want tacos, the mom wants a margarita and the dad wants a beer — and Fuzzy’s offers all of that at a good price point.

In fact, when Mabry was brought on, he had already been a fan before getting the job.

“I’ve been a consumer for a brand for 10 years,” Mabry said. “My family went to Fuzzy’s once a week.”