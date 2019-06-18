A new bookstore is opening up in Fort Worth — but only for a year

The Last Word bookstore, a lifelong dream come true Paul Combs has wanted a bookstore since his childhood. The Last Word is his new independent bookstore on South Jennings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paul Combs has wanted a bookstore since his childhood. The Last Word is his new independent bookstore on South Jennings.

When Ben Nockels and his friends first opened Commonplace Bookstore in Oklahoma City, they originally envisioned a network of bookstores that were deeply connected to their communities.

They had so much success in Oklahoma City that the next location is coming to Fort Worth.

However, it’s still a bit of an experiment — Commonplace Books will be located in the WestBend development at 1701 River Run in Suite 181 (between Bluemercury and Bartaco) for one year. After that year, Nockels and his partners will decide if Commonplace will become a permanent part of Fort Worth.

In that year, Nockels said he hopes Commonplace will become as integrated into the fabric of the community as the flagship store in Oklahoma City had become.

“We felt like Commonplace always had the potential to be a network of bookstores that were connected yet uniquely contextualized to a specific place,” Nockels said. “We want to respond to what Fort Worth is in need of and desires.”

Nockels said the move to Fort Worth was organic, born from a relationship with a north Texas developer. When the opportunity arose to open the second location in the area, it only made sense to take it.

“For us, we’re coming to Fort Worth because we feel like there’s genuine relationship there,” Nockels said. “We feel like we’ve come to Fort Worth by invitation.”

For its patrons, Commonplace will have a variety of offerings that will evolve over the yearlong project as it responds to the wants of the community. It will also be a place for programming — Story Time for LITTLES will be at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday, and it will also be a place for author readings, book club meetings and other potential future events.

The grand opening for the bookstore will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. After that, the hours for the bookstore will be 10 a.m-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.