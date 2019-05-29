The Peabody hotel in Roanoke moves forward with its plans — and yes, its ducks

Take a look at this North Texas smart home HGTV is giving away A smart home in Roanoke, Texas will be given away as part of an HGTV sweepstakes. The furnished house is valued at $1.2 million and recipients will receive a 2020 Mercedes-Benz and $100,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A smart home in Roanoke, Texas will be given away as part of an HGTV sweepstakes. The furnished house is valued at $1.2 million and recipients will receive a 2020 Mercedes-Benz and $100,000.

Since the initial announcement in 2017, the plans for the Peabody Hotel in Roanoke has been in development limbo. But on Tuesday, the Roanoke City Council approved the plans, and construction can move forward.

The Peabody will be an upscale, luxury hotel that spans 25,000 square feet on eight stories. It will have 300 rooms and suites and event and office space. The amenities will include two restaurants, two bars, a spa, a fitness center and an open rooftop swimming pool.

The site for the new hotel will be on the southern end of Oak Street, south of the existing restaurant row and right near the mixed-use development under construction that will also be the site for the new city hall.

“We have worked hard to foster a relationship with Roanoke’s leadership over the last few years in the development of the Peabody Roanoke,” said Douglas Browne, president of Peabody Hotels and Resorts, in a news release. “We have reached an agreement with Roanoke City Council and are eagerly anticipating spreading our wings in Texas.”

The original Peabody started out as a luxury hotel in Memphis and became a historic institution. In particular, the Peabody is known for the ducks that march down a red carpet through the lobby to swim in its fountain. The ducks have become a draw for hotel visitors the world over.

And don’t worry — the Peabody in Roanoke will also have ducks. In fact, it will have its own Duck Palace.