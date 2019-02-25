Texas-based railway company plans to expand networks in North Texas

BNSF Railway plans on spending $405 million in capital infrastructure in Texas this year, which includes a project in Fort Worth.
The Texas-based rail company announced in a news release last week that more than half of the money in its capital plan will go toward expansion projects. One of those expansion projects includes beginning a new double track between the Alliance Intermodal Facility in Fort Worth and Cleburne.
Lena Kent, a spokesperson with BNSF Railway, said the growth the company has experienced at Alliance Intermodal Facility was what made the project a necessity. It will begin the preliminary work to build additional track capacity through Saginaw.
The project will also include the construction of new production tracks and an incremental parking stall.
BNSF Railway also has other plans in Texas, including two new siding projects on the Madill Subdivision north of Dallas and new staging tracks at the Eagle Pass Border Gateway to handle growth into Mexico.
The company operates about 5,000 miles of track in the state and has invested more than $1.8 billion over the past five years for the maintenance and expansion of its network in Texas.
This year’s plan to spend $405 million is part of BNSF Railway’s total $3.57 billion capital plan for projects across the country.
