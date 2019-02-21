A condo in this 16-story luxury living compound could be yours — for a price

After almost three years of construction, the Lakeside Tower in Flower Mound is nearing completion.
The Lakeside Tower is a 16-story luxury living building on the edge of Lake Grapevine. There are 48 condominiums in the tower, four townhomes attached and two pool plaza bungalows planned. They all range in size between 1,400 to 5,800 square feet, the smallest being two-bedroom, two bath units.
All of the units have views of Lake Grapevine, but that’s not what puts this community over the top: It’s the list of amenities that should be narrated by Robin Leach. Residents at Lakeside Tower have access to valet parking, a 24-hour concierge, a spa, a yoga and pilates studio, a coffee bar and lounge, private elevators, a movie room, a billiards bar and lounge, guest suites, a hot tub, a putting green and a a resort-style pool with a bar regardless of the fact that it’s on the edge of a huge lake.
Units are currently for sale, though Christie’s International Real Estate says the tower is more than 70 percent sold — meaning if you want your chance to live in these swanky digs, you better jump fast.
Speaking of which, just how much might one of these units set you back? Well, they start at $760,000.
Construction on the Lakeside Tower will wrap up this summer.
