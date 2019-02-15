This luxury senior home is opening in Southwest Fort Worth

When you think of a nursing home, you probably think of a place that’s pretty depressing.
However, the landscape of senior and assisted living is changing. Senior homes are getting swankier, and The Grandview at Chisholm Trail is one such luxury senior living home that’s currently under construction.
Located in Southeast Fort Worth, the Grandview at Chisholm Trail is a 70,000 square-foot assisted living and memory care center that includes premium accommodations and resort-style amenities. The amenities include a dog park, in-house salons, in-house movie theaters, a fitness center and a play area for the families to come visit.
Ascend Partners is the owner and developer for the project, and Civitas is managing the center. There will be 67 assisted living residences and 20 memory care residences for those with dementia.
The Grandview is part of a larger trend of boutique senior living centers with resort-like amenities. Adnan Patel, managing partner for Ascend, said in the past, senior living felt like hospitals, and weren’t very welcoming for the person living there or their families. Nowadays, the trend in senior living is toward luxury, and executives in the hotel industry are coming on to facilitate the trend.
“It’s all based on lifestyle,” Patel said. “There’s been so many boutique style hotels coming up and we’ve just been spoiled with that. We want that to cater over to the next stage in life.”
The Grandview is expected to open in November, and the welcome center will open in May.
