Amazon cancels plans for HQ2 in New York. Does Dallas-Fort Worth have another shot?

Does North Texas really have a shot at luring one of Amazon’s new headquarters, now that the company has canceled plans to build HQ2 in New York?
On Thursday, Amazon said it was moving on.
“After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon said in a statement posted on its website.
For now, Amazon said they aren’t reopening the HQ2 bidding process.
“We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada,” Amazon said.
But North Texas business leaders are ready.
“I think that the region would welcome these types of discussions ...,” said Chris Wallace, president and CEO of the North Texas Commission, a public-private partnership designed to promote the entire North Texas region.
Wallace said DFW is poised to get back into the Amazon bidding process if asked.
“The region remains very attractive for Amazon and other headquarter relocations,” Wallace said. “Our current and future ready-skilled workforce, our education and transportation infrastructure and low regulatory environment are all great assets.”
But many other area leaders coyly declined to comment on the prospect of Amazon giving the Dallas-Fort Worth region another look.
The no-comments make it difficult to determine whether those officials — including leaders in Fort Worth and Arlington’s city government and chambers of commerce — are keeping mum because of non-disclosure agreements, or because they just don’t know much about what Amazon’s next move might be.
But there are plenty of reasons to believe the Metroplex is an attractive option for Amazon. For starters, the region of more than 7 million people includes many of the company’s best customers.
Amazon already has fulfillment centers in Fort Worth’s AllianceTexas development (although the building is actually in the city of Haslet), as well as in Coppell and Dallas. Those centers fill millions of orders per day, using a combination of robots and human workers to keep the inventory organized and moving efficiently.
Also, the company recently announced it was creating a Amazon Regional Air Hub at Alliance Airport. Amazon’s fleet of aircraft are scheduled to begin making daily flights in and out of the hub later this year. A new facility is being built for the hub, and Amazon has pledged hundreds of new jobs to support it.
“With the fulfillment centers they have here and the air hub announcement, they realize the business-friendly environment and talent pool we have, and our willingness to partner with them,” said Chris Strayer, Fort Worth Chamber senior vice president of business attraction, retention and expansion.
“It’s another validation that Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport was a brilliant idea that continues to draw giant brands to this side of the region,” Strayer said. “Amazon Air helps us spotlight Fort Worth’s aviation and logistics industries, which draws attention from other companies expanding or relocating.”
