A 19-building development is under construction in this North Fort Worth neighborhood

The southeast corner of Basswood Boulevard and North Blue Mound Road will soon be home to a new retail development called Victory Shops at Basswood.
Managed by the Segovia Retail Group, Shops at Basswood is a development that will span over 26 acres. It will include 19 buildings, one of the dedicated to a grocery store. According to site plans, Lidl will go in the grocery space.
Other companies that are set to go in the space include: Chase Bank, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Chipotle, Verizon, Chick-Fil-A, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Brake’s Plus.
There will also be a Starbucks, which is finishing up construction. It will be open in spring of this year.
The retail development is likely to be a huge draw for the 2,000 students at Saginaw High School, since the stores and restaurants will be right across North Blue Mound Road from the school.
The construction for the first buildings of the development will be complete early this year.
