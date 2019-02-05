Find out what really happens at an Amazon fulfillment center after you click ‘buy’

Ever wondered what the inside of an Amazon fulfillment center looks like? What happens after online customers click “buy?”
Are there really robots carrying shelves of items across the enormous floor?
Now, you can find out for yourself.
The Seattle-based online mega-retailer now offers more frequent tours of its Fort Worth fulfillment center, which features lots of robotics and eye-popping numbers of packages. The tours could be a hit with high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math, company officials say.
“It’s very fast-paced,” said Mark Hill, Amazon assistant general manager at the Fort Worth facility. which is located near Alliance Airport in the city’s far north area. “We do this millions of times a day, and you get to see what it takes to get packages to your house.”
Amazon, which previously had only done tours on a limited basis, this month began offering tours Monday through Friday. Groups of up to 20 can be accommodated on the walking tours, which typically last 45 minutes to an hour.
Although any groups will be welcome, company officials hope the tours will become popular with high school students, particularly those interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. On Friday, a group from the George Washington Carver STEM Learning Center in Lancaster toured the facility, and marveled at the robotics on display.
The group also received a surprise $10,000 donation from Amazon.
To learn more about the tours or how to sign up, visit www.amazonfctours.com.
For now, the Fort Worth fulfillment center is the only one in North Texas that will offer the tours, a company official said. There are other fulfillment centers in Coppell and Dallas.
However, similar tours also are available at fulfillment centers in Houston, San Marcos, as well as more than 20 other facilities in other states.
