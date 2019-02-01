Growth

Property owner wants to turn this empty lot in Keller into space for restaurants, retail

By Carla Jimenez

February 01, 2019 10:00 AM

This is a rendering for the proposed retail building that will go up at 525 Keller Parkway. Developers hope to finish construction at the end of this year.
Keller

When OK Sod Hydromulch in Keller closed its business in April 2015, it left behind and empty building and an empty lot at 525 Keller Parkway.

However, the property owner, Amr Elborai in Southlake, wants to tear down the old office building and construct a 9,000 square-foot space for retail and office use.

Steve Shrum, a Realtor with Glacier Commercial Realty in Irving, said the development doesn’t have tenants lined up at the moment, but the floorplans show a building divided into four suites.

Demolition of the existing structure will begin over the next three months. The hope is to finish the building at the end of this year.

