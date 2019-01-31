Growth

Houston area auto repair company will open its first locations in Fort Worth in 2019

By Carla Jimenez

January 31, 2019 10:00 AM

Service First Automotive Centers is an automotive service garage brand based in the Houston area. The company is looking to expand its brand by opening locations in north Texas, with two in Fort Worth under construction right now.
Service First Automotive Centers is expanding its brand into North Texas, with two locations set to open soon in north Fort Worth.

The first is at 5117 Golden Triangle Blvd., which is finishing up construction and should be open later this year.

The second will be on the northeast corner of North Tarrant Parkway and U.S. 81 Service Road. Developers for the land on the second location are still laying down infrastructure, so the center won’t be open for a while.

The website lists 14 locations across the DFW metroplex as “coming soon.”

Spring-based Service First Automotive Centers’ self-proclaimed mission puts an emphasis on service. Locations offer enclosed play areas for children, complementary Starbucks coffee in the waiting rooms and free Wi-Fi and iPad work stations.

