Have you heard of medicinal cannabis oil? A store opened this week in Keller

Six years ago, Chrissy Crowell was struggling with health problems after the birth of her twins.
She was pre-diabetic. She was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome. She was going through a lot of emotional and hormonal changes.
“I really thought things were turning crazy, so I sought help,” Crowell said.
She found that help in the form of cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil. Taking the oil regularly changed her life. She introduced the oil to her parents, who took it to deal with pain after they had surgery, and they became CBD oil believers.
Eventually, Crowell wanted to open her own store, and she did. Her store, Your CBD Store, opened Tuesday at 255C S. Main St. in Keller. Your CBD Store is an affiliate brand, and Crowell’s location is the first to open in North Texas. Locations in Frisco, Mesquite and Southlake will open later this year.
CBD oil is derived from the hemp plant, which is related to the marijuana plant. While the use of marijuana, even medicinally, is illegal in Texas, CBD oil doesn’t contain any tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the compound that causes the high in marijuana. Using CBD oil doesn’t cause a high, which is something Crowell address all the time.
Though the medical community believes CBD oil is promising, it’s important to note that there haven’t been a lot of studies done on it, because of the murky legal status of hemp and marijuana in the U.S. The World Health Organization says CBD oil isn’t addictive, and there have been a lot of studies on its use in treating childhood epileptic disorders. But as for the other health claims — treating anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain — Harvard Medical School notes that not enough research exists to substantiate the claims of CBD oil enthusiasts.
A ribbon-cutting party at Crowell’s store Tuesday was filled with family, friends, community members and CBD enthusiasts.
One such enthusiast was Milo Hinojosa. He said he knew about the benefits of CBD oil through a family friend who used it to treat symptoms from Parkinson’s disease. Hinojosa uses the oil to treat his arthritis.
Before Crowell’s store opened, he had to order his CBD oil through his family friend. Now, with the store so close, he plans on going often.
“It’s the medicine of the future,” Hinojosa said.
