Five years after it closed, Sam’s Club transforms old space in southeast Fort Worth

Five years after the Sam’s Club at 2440 SE Loop 820 closed and relocated to Burleson, the company is reopening the space and repurposing it as an e-commerce fulfillment center. When Sam’s Club members make orders online, the center will expedite shipping by processing the order at the fulfillment center. Amazon is a company that also uses fulfillment centers.
This is part of a larger strategy for the company. It is turning old spaces that once housed Sam’s Club locations and turning them into warehouses that can online orders. This is the sixth location in the country: the others are in north Fort Worth; Memphis, Tennessee; New Jersey; Matteson, Illinois; and Tampa, Florida.
Laura Ladd Poff, corporate spokeswoman for Sam’s Club, said the company plans to open more fulfillment centers throughout the year.
“This is truly just to make the member experience better for the people we serve,” Poff said.
The popularity of online shopping has grown, and Sam’s Club is no exception. At the end of last year, the company reported 32 percent growth in online sales.
The center will officially open 10 a.m. on Thursday.
