More restaurants and hotels headed for new retail strip at Alliance

The Alliance corridor in far north Fort Worth is about to get a new hotel in addition to a ton of restaurants and stores.
Construction for Victory Shops at Heritage Trace, at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and Interstate 35, is expected to open this spring. The development spans across 24.42 acres, and will include 12 buildings.
Segovia Retail Group is in negotiations with potential tenants. They have managed to line up a few however, including: La-Z-Boy Furniture, Twisted Root Burger Co., Tiff’s Treats Cookie Delivery, Resort Nails & Spa, Blaze Pizza, Blue Goose Cantina, Yogurtland, Salata and Outback Steakhouse. Victory Shops will also be the location for a Hilton Hotel and a limited service hotel.
