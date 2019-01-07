Three new stores set to open in at the Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth

Three new stores are set to open their doors at the Shops at Clearfork early this year.
The Bar Method Studio will be opening on Monahans Avenue next to the Boardroom Salon. The Bar Method is a chain of exercise studios that teach the Bar Method. There are 121 studios all over the country and Canada, with two in Dallas already. This studio will be the first in Fort Worth. The grand opening is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Opening in March is the Milk + Honey Spa, located on Marathon Avenue next to the Kate Weiser Chocolate. Based out of Austin, Milk + Honey advertises a host of nail, salon and spa treatments. This will be the chain’s first location in north Texas.
Johnny Was California, an apparel store, will be opening this year on Monahans Avenue, next to Hemline. Based out of California, the store describes its merchandise as “boho chic” and “vintage-inspiried.” Prices range between $60 to $400.
