One of Fort Worth’s biggest companies built this helicopter for Fort Worth police

The Fort Worth Police Department has a new ride in the sky.

The agency on Friday accepted delivery of a helicopter made by Bell, one of Fort Worth’s largest employers and a globally-known aircraft manufacturing, testing and research company.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is one of Bell’s newest aircraft. It carries a pilot and up to four passengers and has a maximum speed of 144 mph.

The delivery was made at the police department’s Meacham Airport hangar.

The delivery also marks a 70-year relationship between Bell and the city. The company moved to Fort Worth in 1951.

“Bell is proud to continue the long legacy of supporting the Fort Worth Police Department and public safety initiatives in our growing community,” Mitch Snyder, Bell president and CEO, said in a statement. “Fort Worth has shaped Bell as a company since our move here in 1951, providing an environment accepting of new ideas and technology that remains vital to our future.”

Fort Worth police also operate two Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopters. The aircraft are used in a variety of law enforcement needs, especially during operations in which officers need eyeballs in the sky or are operating in an area that is difficult for vehicles to navigate.

“Fort Worth Police Department’s new Bell 505 will be a great asset to the community as we continue to prioritize public safety for all residents using top of the line technology,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said in an email. “The City looks forward to growing our partnership with Bell, as it is critical we support local businesses and uplift the innovative work being done in our own backyard.”

The company was founded by Lawrence D. Bell, the namesake of L.D. Bell High School in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district. Bell moved the company to Fort Worth in 1951.

Bell is headquartered in Fort Worth, where about 4,200 people are employed by the company. Bell is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., a conglomerate that also owns Cessna, Beechcraft, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat and many other companies.