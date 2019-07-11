A plane that crashed at Addison Airport was upside down when it hit a hangar, NTSB says

Pilot talks about witnessing North Texas plane crash that killed 10 David Snell, a pilot who saw an airplane crash into a hangar at the Addison Airport, in Addison, TX on Sunday, talks about what he saw. Ten people were killed in the crash. The cause remains under investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Snell, a pilot who saw an airplane crash into a hangar at the Addison Airport, in Addison, TX on Sunday, talks about what he saw. Ten people were killed in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

An aircraft that crashed June 30 at Addison Airport was upside down when it struck a hangar seconds after takeoff, killing 10 people, according to an NTSB preliminary report.

The report released this week sheds little other light on the cause of the crash. A final report could take a year or more, National Transportation Safety Board officials have said.

NTSB officials have previously said they have several witness accounts and footage from multiple security cameras at the airport north of Dallas to help them piece together the events that led to the crash.

“Several security cameras captured the drift to the left immediately after takeoff and then a roll to the left,” the NTSB report released Wednesday states. “One camera showed the airplane roll completely inverted before it collided with the hangar.”

“Witness marks and wreckage distribution were consistent with the airplane impacting the top of the hangar in a right wing low, nose down, and inverted attitude,” the report states.

The crash killed pilot Howard Cassady, co-pilot Matthew Palmer and all eight passengers. No one on the ground was injured.

Passengers included: Brian and Ornella Ellard, whose family owned a business that bought the plane earlier this year; their children Alice and Dylan Maritato; Steve and Gina Thelen; and John and Mary Titus.

About an hour and a half prior to departure, the Beechcraft King Air 350’s fuel tanks were “topped off” and luggage was placed an the rear of the aircraft, NTSB reported, citing information it received from aircraft owner EE Operations and aviation services provider Flyte Aero.

The Federal Aviation Administration told NTSB that the pilot contacted ground control stating he was ready to taxi, and at 9:05 a.m. June 30 was directed to use runway 15. About 9:10 a.m., the pilot was given departure instructions and cleared for takeoff.

“A crew comment regarding a problem with the left engine occurred about 8 seconds before the end of the recording,” NTSB reported. “Three automated ‘bank angle’ aural alerts began about 3 seconds before the end of the recording.”