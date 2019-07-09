How Alliance Airport is reducing its noise impact on nearby Fort Worth homes

Controversial African elephants land at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth Bound for three U.S. zoos, including the Dallas Zoo, the elephants and their transfer out of Swaziland have been surrounded by controversy and a legal challenge from an animal rights group. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bound for three U.S. zoos, including the Dallas Zoo, the elephants and their transfer out of Swaziland have been surrounded by controversy and a legal challenge from an animal rights group.

As home construction booms in Fort Worth, Alliance Airport is trying to prevent noise from becoming a problem in nearby neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that an $8 million federal grant had been awarded to Fort Worth’s cargo and corporate aviation hub.

AllianceTexas officials said the money can be used to buy land surrounding the airport for a noise buffer zone. Alliance Airport is about 17 miles north of downtown Fort Worth — in an area that was once vacant prairie but is quickly becoming surrounded by thousands of newly-built homes.

The award was among $477 million in airport infrastructure grants doled out nationwide.





Other Texas airports receiving funds included San Antonio International Airport ($4.6 million for a taxiway) and Tyler Pounds Regional Airport ($100,000 for security enhancements).





“This significant investment in airport improvements in Texas will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said in a statement.

The funds were awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration, one of several agencies overseen by Chao.

In all, 276 grants were awarded to 264 airports in 45 states, the Pacific Islands and the District of Columbia, Chao said.

The projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, firefighting facilities and maintenance of aprons and terminals.

Civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs, according to an FAA economic report.